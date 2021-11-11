Samuel Goldwyn Films Nabs War Horror Pic ‘Foxhole’ (Exclusive)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired the North American rights to Jack Fessenden’s war film Foxhole after a world premiere at Oldenberg.

The drama — which stars Motell Gyn Foster, Alex Hurt and Cody Kostro — over a span of 36 hours captures Americans in three separate wars — the U.S. Civil War, World War I and the Iraq war. Foxhole follows a small group of soldiers trapped in a confined space as they grapple with morality, futility and volatile combat.

The movie casts the same five actors in each of the three wars as the film captures changing roles of race and gender with each conflict. The ensemble cast for Foxhole includes Angus O’Brien, Andi Matichak, Alex Breaux and James Le Gros.

Bleiberg Entertainment acquired the international rights to the follow-up feature to Fessenden’s Stray Bullets. “I am thrilled that Foxhole will reach its audience through Samuel Goldwyn and Bleiberg Entertainment. The film has been my passion for many years and I could not be more excited to share it with the world,” Fessenden said in a statement.

In its Oldenberg festival review, The Hollywood Reporter said of Foxhole: “Fessenden directs and edits tense dialogue sequences with skill” as the film “rises to the heights of its ambitions.” Foxhole was produced by Fessenden’s father and genre fixture Larry Fessenden through his New York based indie shingle Glass Eye Pix, along with Adam Scherr of Nous Entertainment.

The producer credits are shared by James Felix McKenney and Chris Ingvordsen, while Franklin Laviola and Scott Russo executive produce, along with co-executive producers Andrew Mer and Jack Foley.

Negotiations for the filmmakers were handled by Jerry Dasti and Mel Pudig.