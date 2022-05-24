Samuel L. Jackson Joins Chris Pratt in ‘Garfield’ Animated Feature

Samuel L. Jackson is set to join Chris Pratt in Alcon Entertainment’s upcoming animated theatrical motion picture based on the iconic comic strip Garfield.

Jackson will play a brand-new character, Garfield’s father Vic. The veteran Hollywood actor is best known for movie hits like Jurassic Park, the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Goodfellas, Coming to America, Menace II Society and Pulp Fiction.

Pratt was earlier announced to voice the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating comic strip feline Garfield in the new animated movie based on a script written by David Reynolds and directed by Mark Dindal. Sony Pictures is distributing globally (excluding China).

Alcon acquired the rights from the creator of the Garfield comic series and brand, Jim Davis, who will executive produce with Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner will produce alongside Alcon principals Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove.

DNEG Animation will animate and produce the film with Alcon Entertainment. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and DNEG president Tom Jacomb both serve as producers.

Created by cartoonist Davis, the Garfield comic strip debuted in June 1978 and follows the cynical and lazy orange cat and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, and fellow pet Odie, the lovable dog.