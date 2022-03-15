Diddy, Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis to Present at Oscars

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Samuel L. Jackson and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the latest group of stars set to present during the 2022 Oscars.

Woody Harrelson, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shawn Mendes and Halle Bailey will also take the stage at this year’s Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

The latest names join previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Rami Malek, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best actor winners, respectively, Daniel Kaluuya, Yuh-jung Youn and Anthony Hopkins, who notably wasn’t present when he won his Oscar last year.

The Oscars often have the prior year’s acting winners present the acting awards.

Additional presenters and other talent joining the show will be revealed in the coming weeks.

It was previously announced that the Oscars would not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its performers and presenters, but nominees and guests will have to show proof of vaccination as well as two negative PCR tests. However, the performers and presenters will be tested for COVID-19 in keeping with safety protocols set by L.A. County’s Department of Health.

The show has made headlines recently for its controversial decision to have several crafts categories not presented live during the ABC telecast. The nominees and winners will, however, be announced during the show, with viewers able to see the speech that took place earlier at the Dolby Theatre.

The Power of the Dog leads the nominations for this year’s Oscars with 12 nods.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 2022 Oscars, which Will Packer and Shayla Cowan will produce. The show airs live on Sunday, March 27, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.