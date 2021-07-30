San Sebastian Festival Unveils Spanish-Language Lineup, Including Javier Bardem Film

The San Sebastian Film Festival, Spain’s premiere cinema event, has unveiled the Spanish-language titles that will premiere at the 2021 event in September.

Fernando León de Aranoa’s comedy The Good Boss, starring Javier Bardem as a company owner willing to go to extreme lengths to win a local business excellence award; Paco Plaza’s Madrid-based horror movie La abuela starring Karina Kolokolchykova, Chacha Huang, Almudena Amor, and Vera Valdez; Iciar Bollain’s real-life drama Maixabel, and Jonás Trueba’s Quien Lo Impide will all premiere in competition at San Sebastian. Out of competition highlights include La Fortuna, the latest effort from Alejandro Amenabar (The Others, The Sea Inside), and The Daughter from director Manuel Martin Cuenca, starring Javier Gutiérrez, Patricia López Arnaiz and Irene Virgüez.

Carlos Saura’s short film Rosa Rosae. A Spanish Civil War Elegy will screen as part of San Sebastian’s opening gala on Sept. 17 and Daniel Monzón’s Las leyes de la frontera will be the 2021 closing film on Sept. 25. In total, 14 Spanish productions will screen across the festival’s various sections.

The breadth and diversity of this year’s selection underscores how Spain has become a production hub over the past few years, driven in large part by major investment from global streamers and local broadcasters in local-language series and helped by Spain’s generous 30 percent tax credit for local and visiting productions.

The San Sebastian line-up also includes numerous Spanish-language productions from Latin America, including Ivan Fund’s Dusk Stone from Argentina and the Columbian-set They Carry Death from directors Helena Giron and Samuel M. Delgado, both of which will screen in San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos sidebar.

Earlier this month, San Sebastian announced the first films in its main competition, with highlights including Terence Davies’ Benediction, a biopic starring Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi at different moments in the life of the soldier and anti-war poet Siegfried Sassoon; Fever Dream, the new drama from Peruvian director Claudia Llosa (The Milk of Sorrow); and Fire on the Plain from director Zhang Ji, a Chinese thriller executive produced by Diao Yinan, director of 2014 Berlin Festival winner Black Coal, Thin Ice.

The full line-up of Spanish-language films at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival.

In Competition

The Good Boss, dir: Fernando León de Aranoa

La abuela, dir: Paco Plaza

Maixabel, dir: Iciar Bollain

Quien Lo Impide, dir: Jonás Trueba

Out of Competition

La Fortuna, dir: Alejandro Amenabar

The Daughter, dir: Manuel Martin Cuenca,

Opening Night Short Film

Rosa Rosae. A Spanish Civil War Elegy, dir: Carlos Saura

Closing Night Film

Las leyes de la frontera, dir: Daniel Monzón

New Directors

Between Two Dawns, dir: Selman Nacar

Josephine, dir: Javier Marco

Horizontes Latinos

Dusk Stone, dir: Ivan Fund

They Carry Death, dirs: Helena Giron, Samuel M. Delgado

Heltzear, dir: Mikel Gurrea

Perlak

Competencia Oficial, dirs: Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn (opening night film)