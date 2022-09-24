‘The Kings of the World’ Wins San Sebastian Film Festival Golden Shell for Best Film

'The Kings of the World'

Laura Mora’s Columbian drama The Kings of the World has won the Golden Shell for best film at the 2022 San Sebastián film festival, Spain’s premiere film fest. Mora’s sophomore feature follows five young men growing up on the streets of Medellín who set off on a journey in search of the promised land.

Best director went to Japanese filmmaker Genki Kawamura for dementia-focused drama Hyakka, his feature debut. Kawamura is best known as the producer of such hit Japanese animated features as Your Name (2016) and Weathering With You (2019).

Marian Mathias’ drama Runner, the story of an 18-year-old girl who decides to fulfill her dead father’s last wish to be buried in his hometown along the Mississippi, won the festival’s special jury prize.

The Silver Shell for best performance went, jointly, to Paul Kircher for his performance in Christophe Honoré’s French drama Winter Boy and Carla Quilez for her starring role in Pilar Palomero’s Spanish feature La Maternal.

Dong Yun Zhou and Wang Chao won San Sebastián’s best screenplay honors for the Wang-directed A Woman, which follows a female factory worker in the 1960s who is struggling to become a writer.

San Sebastián’s audience award for best film went to Santiago Mitre’s true-life courtroom drama Argentina, 1985. Viewers picked Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s French-set thriller The Beasts as the best European film.

The awards for the 70th San Sebastián festival were handed out Saturday night.

Full list of 2022 San Sebastián Winners

Golden Shell for Best Film

The Kings of the World, dir. Laura Mora

Special Jury Prize

Runner, dir. Marian Mathias

Silver Shell for Best Director

Hyakka, dir. Genki Kawamura

Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance

Paul Kircher for Winter Boy and Carla Quilez for La Maternal (ex aequo)

Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance

Renata Lerman for The Substitute

Jury Prize for Best Cinematography

Manuel Abramovich for Pornomelancolia

Jury Prize for Best Screenplay

Dong Yun Zhou, Wang Chao for A Woman

Irizar Basque Film Award

Suro, dir. Mikel Gurrea

Special Mention

To Books and Women I Sing, dir. Maria Elorza

City of Donostia / San Sebastian Audience Award

Argentina, 1985, dir. Santiago Mitre

City of Donostia/San Sebastian Audience Award for Best European Film

The Beasts, dir. Rodrigo Sorogoyen

TCM Youth Award

To Books and Women I Sing, dir. Maria Elorza

Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award

Tori and Lokita, dirs. Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne

Dunia Ayaso Award

Tobacco Barns, dir. Rocio Mesa

Special Mention

The Yellow Ceiling, dir. Isabel Coixet

Fipresci Award

Suro, dir. Mikel Gurrea

Feroz Zinemaldia 2022 Award

The Kings of the World, dir. Laura Mora

Euskal Gidoigileen Elkartea Award

Suro, dir. Mikel Gurrea

Sebastiane Award

Something You Said Last Night, dir. Luis de Filippis

Lurra – Greenpeace Award

Alcarras, dir. Carla Simon

Signis Award

The Kings of the World, dir. Laura Mora

Special Mention

Runner, dir. Marian Mathias