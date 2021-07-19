San Sebastian Film Festival Unveils First Competition Titles

The San Sebastian Film Festival has unveiled first competition titles from the likes of Laurent Cantet, Terence Davies, Lucile Hadzihalilovic, Claudia Llosa and Claire Simon.

The Official Selection of the 69th edition of the fest, set to run from Sept. 17 through Sept. 25, will also feature Inés Barrionuevo’s fourth feature film, along with Alina Grigore, Zhang Ji and Tea Lindeburg’s first features.

French filmmaker Cantet competed in the Spanish festival with Foxfire (2012), but will this year return with Arthur Rambo, starring Rabah Naït Oufella as a successful writer forced to deal with the hate messages he posted in the past on social media.

British filmmaker Davies, to whom the San Sebastian festival dedicated a retrospective in 2008, will compete for the Golden Shell award for the third time, having done so previously with The Deep Blue Sea (2011) and Sunset Song (2015). This time he brings Benediction to the fest, a biopic starring Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi at different moments in the life of soldier and anti-war poet Siegfried Sassoon.

Hadzihalilovic won the fest’s New Directors honor with her debut Innocence (2004) after showing her film La bouche de Jean-Pierre (1996) and Evolution (2015), which landed her the special jury prize. This year, she returns with Earwig, based on the novel by Brian Catling. The film tells the story of Albert, a man employed to look after Mia, a girl with teeth of ice.

Llosa, winner of the Golden Bear at the 2009 Berlin Film Festival with La teta asustada, or The Milk of Sorrow, the first Peruvian film nominated for a foreign-language Oscar, will compete in San Sebastian for the first time with Distancia de rescate (Fever Dream), co-written by Samanta Schweblin, author of the book of the same name. It is a tale of “invisible fear and the power of motherly love.”

Simon will bring her latest work, Vous ne désirez que moi (I Want to Talk About Duras), to the festival. The film is about the interview between the journalist Michèle Manceaux and Yann Andrea, the lover of writer Marguerite Duras in her final years. This will be the filmmaker’s first entry in the festival’s Official Selection.

Barrionuevo will participate in the competition with her fourth feature film, Camila saldrá esta noche (Camila Comes Out Tonight), whose protagonist deals with moving to Buenos Aires and taking up her studies at a traditional private school.

Romanian actress and screenwriter Grigore will compete with Crai nou (Blue Moon), a drama focused on a young woman who lives in a dysfunctional family opposed to her desires.

Zhang Ji’s Ping Yuan Shang De Mo Xi (Fire on the Plain) is a thriller set in the Chinese city of Fentun, where a young police officer reopens an investigation into mysterious eight-year-old crimes. The feature’s executive producer is Diao Yinan, director of Black Coal, Thin Ice (2014).

Lindeburg’s first feature, Du som er i himlen (As in Heaven), draws its inspiration from a Danish literary classic published in 1912 by Marie Bregendahl. It is set in the late 19th century on a farm where a large family is expecting their ninth child, while the eldest prepares to leave to study.