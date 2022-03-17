Sandra Bullock to Take a Break From Acting “for a While”

Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Lost City" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Sandra Bullock says she knew when filming her upcoming movie that it would be the last time fans will be seeing her on camera for a while.

“I can be creative, I can be part of a community, but right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause,” the Lost City star says in an interview set to air on CBS Sunday Morning.

In a teaser for the sitdown, which will air in full on Sunday, Bullock tells Tracy Smith that she doesn’t know how long her break from acting will be — defining it only as, “until I don’t feel like I feel now when I’m in front of a camera” — but that she knows she wants to focus on her family for the time being.

She elaborates, “I want to be at home. So I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’ … Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

Bullock, who is mom to son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10, said she knew while filming The Lost City, which hits theaters March 25, that this would be her last film “for a while.” Bullock also elaborated on her decision to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”

Still to come, Bullock has a cameo in Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train coming out in July, which was originally set for an April release. That film wrapped production in early spring of 2021.

In Lost City, Bullock stars opposite Channing Tatum in a romantic comedy that The Hollywood Reporter‘s John DeFore called an “enjoyable throwback” in his review. Pitt, in a cameo, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang also star.

Bullock had closed out 2021 starring in the Netflix movie The Unforgivable, which followed the success of her 2018 Netflix apocalyptic-thriller Bird Box.