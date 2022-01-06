Sandra Bullock: “If It Wasn’t for Netflix, a Lot of People Wouldn’t Be Working”

Sandra Bullock closed out 2021 toplining another Netflix film, The Unforgivable, which followed the success of her previous outing, the apocalyptic-thriller Bird Box. The latter film, released in 2018, held the No. 1 spot for most watched film in Netflix history until just a few weeks ago, when it was dethroned by the pairing of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice.

Bullock isn’t completely off the charts: Netflix confirmed in recent days that viewers spent enough time with The Unforgivable for it to claim a spot in the top 10 most watched titles in the streamer’s history. But you won’t catch Bullock poring over the data.

“You can’t, you can’t,” she told The Hollywood Reporter of obsessing over its value at The Unforgivable premiere in December. But what she will do is praise Netflix for employing talent of a certain age. “They’re good to artists. They’re good to filmmakers. If it wasn’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working. Their stories wouldn’t be told. Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It’s true.”

Jokes aside, the 57-year-old actress-producer continued that hits like Squid Game wouldn’t happen without the power of Netflix. “That’s one of the bigger ones, but I’ve seen more work from other countries told by other nationalities, and we never would have had that 10 years ago, ever. It brings people together in a way that really, you know, we’re getting more and more divided and yet, we have the streamers that are able to blend our stories together and go, look, same story, just different.”

Jon Bernthal and Sandra Bullock in a scene from The Unforgivable. Courtesy of Kimberley French/Netflix

Orlando Lucas, Jon Bernthal, Veronica Ferres, Nora Fingscheidt, Sandra Bullock, Aisling Franciosi, Will Pullen, Emma Nelson, and Jude Wilson at the premiere. Getty Images

