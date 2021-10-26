Sandra Bullock Seeks Redemption in ‘The Unforgivable’ Trailer

Netflix has released its first full trailer for The Unforgivable, the Sandra Bullock-led adaptation of Sally Wainwright’s 2009 ITV miniseries Unforgiven.

In her first movie role since starring in another Netflix movie title — 2018’s disaster drama Bird Box — the Oscar-winning actress plays Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime.

But attempting to re-enter society is difficult and complicated by a community more interested in doling out severe judgment than forgiving her past. To help her find redemption, Slater attempts to locate her estranged younger sister that she was forced to leave behind.

That search, and whether those in Slater’s life believe she’s deserving of that reconnection, underpins much of the two-and-a-half-minute trailer. As Bullock’s character makes her way from prison after 20 years and attempts to reintegrate into society with a job, she’s continually harassed — through threatening phone calls and even physical violence.

Her crime of killing a cop has many in town judging Slater as irredeemable, and “not a victim,” as Viola Davis’ character makes clear. But others offer more compassion to the formerly incarcerated woman “who did her time,” and lots of blunt honesty about why her fight to reconnect with her sister shouldn’t drive how her life restarts.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt and co-written by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz and Courtenay Miles, the film also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond and Emma Nelson. The Unforgivable is produced by Bullock, Veronica Ferres and Graham King.

The Unforgivable releases in select U.S. theaters on Nov. 24 and drops on Netflix on Dec. 10th.