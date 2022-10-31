Sandra Oh to Star in ‘Can I Get a Witness’ Sci-Fi Thriller

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is reteaming with director Ann-Marie Fleming for the sci-fi thriller Can I Get a Witness.

Canadian distributor Mongrel Media is shopping the Canadian indie now in development at AFM via its Mongrel International banner. Can I Get a Witness, also written by Fleming, is set in the near future in which, to save the planet, death is everyone’s job. And while 50-year-olds make the sacrifice, teenage artists have to document the deaths.

Oh is set to star, while Eric Mussolum and Jayme Pfahl share producer credits.

Canadian-born Oh voiced a key role, Rosie Ming, in Fleming’s 2016 animated feature Window Horses, about a young Canadian-Chinese poet discovering her family history in Iran. Elliot Page, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Navid Negahban also offered their voices for roles in the indie feature, which Oh also produced in the wake of her Grey’s Anatomy exit as Dr. Cristina Yang.

Fleming is also known for films that include The French Guy and The Magical Life of Long Tack Sam. Mongrel International is also shopping at AFM Jason Lapeyre’s crime thriller Stealing Is Bad, starring Nick Stahl, and Kevin Pollak and Sam McGlynn’s 1989, a prequel to the Fubar cult hits. Both film titles are in development.

And Mongrel is offering to international buyers the completed title Hands That Bind, from director Kyle Armstrong. The horror thriller stars Paul Sparks, Bruce Dern, Will Oldham and Nicholas Campbell.