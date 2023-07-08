Sandra Oh Says She Wants to Return for New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie: “I Am Ready for the Queen”

Sandra Oh would love to reprise her role as Vice Principal Gupta in the third installment of The Princess Diaries, which is currently in development.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, posted online Friday, the actress had a message for the film’s creative team about a potential return: “I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world.”

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that a new Princess Diaries movie was in the works at Disney. Anne Hathaway has previously expressed her support publicly for a third installment, but sources at the time said she did not have a deal to return to the franchise and the hope is that she would return for the new film if it moves past the script.

As for if Julia Andrews would reprise her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, she said in an interview last year that “it’s probably not going to be possible.”

Although the Grey’s Anatomy star did not confirm if anyone from the film’s team has reached out to her, she did address her infamous line from the 2001 movie when she learns the Queen is coming to the high school.

In the viral scene, Oh’s character is revealing to Hathaway’s Mia that the media has gone into a frenzy after it was leaked that she is a princess. As she is explaining everything that is happening, she gets a call in her office and proceeds to answer, saying, “Gupta. Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming.”

While Oh said she has “no idea” why the line became so popular across social media, the actress did recall an instance when she was surprised a person from a younger generation said the line to her in public.

“I feel it’s like your generation that hit when you were all very young,” Oh explained. “I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy. He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: ‘Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming.'”

“I was like, ‘Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?'” she quipped. “He was coming up to me doing that line.”

As for Princess Diaries 3, most details have been kept under wraps. But Aadrita Mukerji has been tapped to pen the script for the new installment, which sources said is a continuation of the previous two films rather than a reboot. Franchise veteran Debra Martin Chase is also returning to produce and Melissa Stack is executive producing.