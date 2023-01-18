Santa Barbara Film Fest: Lineup Revealed for 38th Edition

- Share this article on Facebook
The 38th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which will run Feb. 8-18, will open with Miranda’s Victim, one of 52 world premieres in this year’s lineup, and will close with the U.S. premiere of I Like Movies, one of 78 U.S. premieres, the fest announced Wednesday.
These are, of course, in addition to a slew of the career-retrospective tributes for which the fest is famous, which this year will celebrate the likes of Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, as well as panels with breakthrough artists, artisans, directors, writers, producers, female creatives and international filmmakers.
The fest will also offer a variety of free educational programs, including Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies (for 4,000+ 4th through 6th grade students from low-income schools throughout Santa Barbara County), which this year will feature a screening of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro; and Film Studies Program (for 30 undergraduate film students invited from across the country), which provides priority access to films, panels, filmmaker seminars and tributes, as well as intimate Q&As with filmmakers.
“At a time where there’s a dwindling of movie theater attendance, the role of film festivals has never been more important,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement. “At SBIFF, with the 38th edition, our marching orders are clear: to celebrate movies and to nurture and exalt the film community, the artists as well as the cinephiles. It’s a great slate with 43 countries represented.”
Opener Miranda’s Victim recounts the story of an 18-year-old woman who was kidnapped and brutally raped in 1963, and whose fight to bring her attacker to justice triggers a law that transforms the nation. Directed by Michelle Danner, it stars Abigail Breslin, Ryan Phillippe, Luke Wilson, Donald Sutherland, Mireille Enos and Andy Garcia.
I Like Movies, the closer, tells the story of a 17-year-old cinephile who lands a job at a video store, where he forms a complicated friendship with his older female manager. Directed by Chandler Levack, it stars Isaiah Lehtinen, Romina D’Ugo, Krista Bridges and Percy Hynes White.
Below is the full festival screening lineup…
30 WORLD PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS (listed alphabetically)
21 Miles in Malibu
Directed by Nic Davis
United States
American Outlaws
Directed by Sean McEwen
United States
Bringing Back Our Wetland
Directed by Michael Love
United States
Bullets
Directed by Peter Pontikis
Sweden
Call Me Dancer
Directed by Leslie Shampaine, Pip Gilmour
United States
Commitment to Life
Directed by Jeffrey Schwarz
United States
Dancing with Mom
Directed by Trish Neufeld
Canada
The Dirty Divide
Directed by Paul Freedman
United States
Dr. Tony Fauci
Directed by Mark Mannucci
United States
Full Circle
Directed by Josh Berman
United States
Go On, Be Brave
Directed by Miriam McSpadden, Brian Beckman
United States
Grace Point
Directed by Rory Karpf
United States
The Harvest
Directed by Caylee So
United States
HELEN|BELIEVE
Directed by Dylan Mulick
United States
The House Band
Directed by Laura Brownson
United States
Ibiza Blue (La corriente)
Directed by Jesús Lloveras
Spain
Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection
Directed by Randy Martin
United States
Killing Me Softly With His Songs
Directed by Danny Gold
United States
The Legend of MexMan
Directed by Josh Polon
United States
Miranda’s Victim
Directed by Michelle Danner
United States
Rachel Hendrix
Directed by Victor Nuñez
United States
Rachel’s Farm
Directed by Rachel Ward
Australia
The Right to Read
Directed by Jenny Mackenzie
United States
Samichay, in Search of Happiness (Samichay, en busca de la felicidad)
Directed by Mauricio Franco Tosso
Peru
The Team (El equipo)
Directed by Bernardo Ruiz
United States
Tove’s Room (Toves værelse)
Directed by Martin Zandvliet
Denmark
Vishniac
Directed by Laura Bialis
United States
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
Directed by Bernardo Ruiz
Wade in the Water: A Journey Into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture
Directed by David Mesfin
United States
53 U.S. PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS (listed alphabetically)
Alam
Directed by Firas Khoury
Palestine
Autobiography
Directed by Makbul Mubarak
Indonesia
Baby Ruby
Directed by Bess Wohl
United States
A Bit of Light
Directed by Stephen Moyer
United Kingdom
Black Mambas
Directed by Lena Karbe
Germany
Bones of Crows
Directed by Marie Clements
Canada
Bread and Salt (Chleb i sól)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Poland
A Bunch of Amateurs
Directed by Kim Hopkins
United Kingdom
The Chambermaid (Sluzka)
Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská
Slovakia
Coyote (Le coyote)
Directed by Katherine Jerkovic
Canada
Daughter of Rage (La hija de todas las rabias)
Directed by Laura Baumeister
Nicaragua
Dear Memories
Directed by Nahuel Lopez
Germany
Everybody Wants to Be Loved (Alle wollen geliebt werden)
Directed by Katharina Woll
Germany
Exodus
Directed by Abbe Hassan
Sweden
Fathers & Mothers (Fædre og mødre)
Directed by Paprika Steen
Denmark
Filip
Directed by Michał Kwiecinski
Poland
The Hotel (Lu guan)
Directed by Wáng Xiăoshuài
Chinese Hong Kong
How is Katia? (Yak Tam Katia?)
Directed by Christina Tynkevych
Ukraine
I Like Movies
Directed by Chandler Levack
United States
Into My Name (Nel mio nome)
Directed by Nicolò Bassetti
Italy
Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman (Jane Campion, la femme cinéma)
Directed by Julie Bertuccelli
France
La jauría
Directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Colombia
Lakelands
Directed by Robert Higgins, Patrick McGivney
Ireland
Leila’s Brothers
Directed by Saeed Roustaee
Iran
A Letter from Helga (Svar við bréfi Helgu)
Directed by Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir
Iceland
Lyra
Directed by Alison Millar
Ireland
Maestro(s)
Directed by Bruno Chiche
France
A Man (Aru otoko)
Directed by Kei Ishikawa
Japan
Manuela
Directed by Clara Cullen
United States
My Name is Happy
Directed by Nick Read, Ayse Toprak
United Kingdom
The Nannies (Les femmes du square)
Directed by Julien Rambaldi
France
Narcosis
Directed by Martijn de Jong
Netherlands
North Circular
Directed by Luke McManus
Ireland
The Other Widow (Pilegesh)
Directed by Ma’ayan Rypp
Israel
Pinto
Directed by Narges Abyar
Iran
Red Shoes (Zapatos rojos)
Directed by Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
Mexico
Retreat (Réduit)
Directed by Leon Schwitter
Switzerland
Sanaa
Directed by Sudhanshu Saria
India
Savoy
Directed by Zohar Wagner
Israel
Second Act (Andra akten)
Directed by Mårten Klingberg
Sweden
Semret
Directed by Caterina Mona
Switzerland
The Sixth Child (Le sixième enfant)
Directed by Léopold Legrand
France
Stay With Us (Reste un peu)
Directed by Gad Elmaleh
France
Stellar (Ananghoonska)
Directed by Darlene Naponse
Canada
Summerlight And Then Comes The Night (Sumarljós og svo kemur nóttin)
Directed by Elfar Aðalsteins
Iceland
T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets
Directed by Sophie Fiennes
United Kingdom
The Taste of Apples is Red (Ta’am al tufah, ahmar)
Directed by Ehab Tarabieh
Israel
Three Nights A Week (Trois nuits par semaine)
Directed by Florent Gouëlou
France
Traces (Tragovi)
Directed by Dubravka Turić
Croatia
Valeria is Getting Married (Valeria mithatenet)
Directed by Michal Vinik
Israel
The Volunteer (La voluntaria)
Directed by Nely Reguera
Spain
Wild Flowers (Girasoles silvestres)
Directed by Jaime Rosales
Spain
Woman at Sea (Grand marin)
Directed by Dinara Drukarova
Iceland
The Young Arsonists
Directed by Sheila Pye
Canada
NON PREMIERE FEATURE FILMS (listed alphabetically)
26.2 to Life
Directed by Christine Yoo
United States
The 50
Directed by Brenton Gieser
United States
American Dreamer
Directed by Paul Dektor
United States
Anxious Nation
Directed by Vanessa Roth, Laura Morton
United States
The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher
Directed by Gregory Mark Bezat
United States
The Baby Daddy (ארי והזרע הקדוש)
Directed by Adi Rabinovici, Yair Cymerman
Israel
Butterfly in the Sky
Directed by Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb
United States
Category: Woman
Directed by Phyllis Ellis
Canada
Chile ’76
Directed by Manuela Martelli
Chile
Cinema Sabaya
Directed by Orit Fouks Rotem
Israel
Corner Office
Directed by Joachim Back
Canada
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
Directed by Nancy Buirski
United States
The Grab
Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite
United States
Gumbo Coalition
Directed by Barbara Kopple
United States
The Happiest Man in the World (Najsreќniot čovek na svetot)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
North Macedonia
I Like it Here
Directed by Ralph Arlyck
United States
It Ain’t Over
Directed by Sean Mullin
United States
Kerr
Directed by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu
Turkey
Know Your Place
Directed by Zia Mohajerjasbi
United States
A Little Prayer
Directed by Angus MacLachlan
United States
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Directed by Antonio Lukich
Ukraine
No Ordinary Campaign
Directed by Christopher Burke
United States
Other People’s Children (Les enfants des autres)
Directed by Rebecca Zlotowski
France
Our Father, the Devil (Mon père, le diable)
Directed by Ellie Foumbi
United States
Patrick and the Whale
Directed by Mark Fletcher
Austria
The Prank
Directed by Maureen Bharoocha
United States
Pray for Our Sinners
Directed by Sinéad O’Shea
Ireland
The Quiet Girl (An cailín ciúin)
Directed by Colm Bairéad
Ireland
Return to Seoul (Retour à Séoul)
Directed by Davy Chou
Cambodia
Safe Place (Sígurno mj́esto)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Croatia
Shot in the Arm
Directed by Scott Hamilton Kennedy
United States
Snow and the Bear (Kar ve ayı)
Directed by Selcen Ergun
Turkey
The Soldier’s Opinion (Daato shel hahayal)
Directed by Assaf Banitt
Israel
Soul of the Ocean
Directed by Howard Hall
United States
Starring Jerry As Himself
Directed by Law Chen
United States
Susie Searches
Directed by Sophie Kargman
United States
Viking
Directed by Stéphane Lafleur
Canada
We Are Still Here
Directed by Beck Cole, Dena Curtis, Tracey Rigney, Danielle MacLean, Tim Worrall, Renae Maihi, Miki Magasiva, Mario Gaoa, Richard Curtis, Chantelle Burgoyne
Australia
Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer
Directed by Thomas von Steinaecker
Germany
Who Are the Marcuses?
Directed by Matthew Mishory
Israel
2023 SBIFF SHORT FILMS – (listed alphabetically)
22 WORLD PREMIERES AND 25 U.S. PREMIERES
À la vie à l’amor
Directed by Emilie Mannering
US Premiere
Canada
All-inclusive (Todo incluido)
Directed by Duván Duque Vargas
US Premiere
Colombia
Apayauq
Directed by Zeppelin Zeerip
World Premiere
United States
Are You Awake?
Directed by Gabriel Caste
World Premiere
United States
Barefoot Empress
Directed by Vikas Khanna
India
Becoming Yamazushi
Directed by G Yamazawa
United States
Big Water Summer: A Creation Story
Directed by Sophie Harris
United States
Bourn Kind
Directed by Rachel Myers
United States
Broken
Directed by Farzaneh Omidvarnia
World Premiere
Iran
Cara Romero: Following the Light
Directed by Kaela Waldstein
United States
Christopher at Sea
Directed by Tom CJ Brown
France
Daisy
Directed by Torbjörn Edwall
US Premiere
Sweden
Earthbound: Nzambi Matee
Directed by Farhoud Meybodi
World Premiere
Japan
Echo
Directed by Ben Wolin, Michael Minahan
World Premiere
United States
Epicenter (소문의 진원지)
Directed by Heeyoon Hahm
US Premiere
South Korea
Everything At Once (Alt på en gang)
Directed by Henrik Dyb Zwart
US Premiere
Norway
Falling Forward into an Unknown and Dangerous Future
Directed by Mike Ambs
World Premiere
United States
The Fear Cycle
Directed by Dexter Brierley, Matt Seger
World Premiere
United States
Followers
Directed by Julia Bales
World Premiere
United States
The Golden Cage
Directed by Francisco Lopez, Mitchka Saberi
World Premiere
United States
Here to Stay
Directed by Jared Peraglia
United States
I have no tears, and I must cry (Sin lágrimas para llorar)
Directed by Luis Fernando Puente
United States
ifine
Directed by Adisa Septuri, Ebony Gilbert
World Premiere
United States
III
Directed by Salomé Villeneuve
US Premiere
Canada
It’s Nice in Here
Directed by Robert-Jonathan Koeyers
US Premiere
Netherlands
Ivalu
Directed by Anders Walter
US Premiere
Denmark
John Leguizamo Live at Rikers
Directed by Elena Francesca Engel
United States
Junglefowl
Directed by Kalainithan Kalaichelvan
World Premiere
Canada
Lamara
Directed by Bo Yoon Ha
Uganda
Lamb
Directed by Sinéad O’Loughlin
Ireland
Last Weekend with Jenny and John (Sista helgen med Jenny och John)
Directed by Jimmy Olsson
US Premiere
Sweden
Locals Only: The Big Little Pub
Directed by Gareth Kelly
World Premiere
United States
The Moisture (Rutubet)
Directed by Turan Haste
US Premiere
Turkey
Money and Happiness
Directed by Ana Nedeljković, Nikola Majdak
US Premiere
Serbia
More Than Hair (Plus que des cheveux)
Directed by Fitch Jean
Canada
Mud Crab
Directed by David Robinson-Smith
US Premiere
Australia
Night Cafe
Directed by Joshua Nowak
World Premiere
United States
Nowhere to go but everywhere (行き止まりのむこう側)
Directed by Masako Tsumura, Erik Shirai
US Premiere
Japan
Oskar
Directed by Max Vannienschoot
US Premiere
Canada
Pillow Fortress
Directed by Zander Coté
US Premiere
United States
Please Hold the Line (Qing bie gua duan)
Directed by Tan Ce Ding
US Premiere
Malaysia
Range Rider
Directed by Colin Arisman
World Premiere
United States
The Red Suitcase (La valise rouge)
Directed by Cyrus Neshvad
Luxembourg
Regular Rabbit
Directed by Eoin Duffy
Ireland
Rejoice in the Lamb
Directed by Courtney Bush, Will Carington, and Jake Goicoechea
World Premiere
United States
Requiem for a Whale (מותו של לוויתן)
Directed by Ido Weisman
Israel
Run
Directed by Alex Prager
World Premiere
United States
See You In My Dreams (Rencontres nocturnes silencieuses)
Directed by Ariane Louis-Seize
US Premiere
Canada
Shirampari: Legacies of the River (Shirampari, herencias del río)
Directed by Lucía Flórez
Peru
Snow in September
Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
France
The Soft Skinned
Directed by Nicky Tyndale-Biscoe
US Premiere
Australia
Starving
Directed by Bobby Louise, Brig
World Premiere
United States
The Tadpole Trilogy (La trilogie des têtards)
Directed by Léonard Giovenazzo
US Premiere
Canada
Take Me Home
Directed by Liz Sargent
United States
Telos
Directed by Jesse Hovey
World Premiere
United States
This is Not a House
Directed by Morgan Neville
World Premiere
United States
This Will Not Be a Festival Film (To nie będzie film festiwalowy)
Directed by Julia Orlik
US Premiere
Poland
Three Grains of Salt (Trois grains de gros sel)
Directed by Ingrid Chikhaoui
US Premiere
France
Thursday (Czwartek)
Directed by Bren Cukier
World Premiere
Poland
Tommies
Directed by Brian Fairbairn, Karl Eccleston
US Premiere
United Kingdom
Troy
Directed by Mike Donahue
United States
Trundle and the Lost Borscht of Atlantis
Directed by Laura Lee
World Premiere
United States
Two Chairs, Not One
Directed by Austin Kolodney
United States
The Vacation
Directed by Jarreau Carrillo
United States
Voces de Old Town Carpinteria
Directed by Brent Winebrenner, Leslie A. Westbrook, Suzanne Requejo
World Premiere
United States
Waves Apart
Directed by Josh Greene
World Premiere
United States
Whale-Roads
Directed by Michael Lee, Ethan Takekawa, Meg Kievman, Emma Holm-Olsen
World Premiere
United States
Whiteness at Work
Directed by Peter Bonde Becker Nelson
World Premiere
United States
Will You Look At Me (Dang wo wang xiang ni de shi hou)
Directed by Shuli Huang
China
You’ll Be Happier
Directed by Daniel Lombroso
United States
