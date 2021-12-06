Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘Spencer’ Star Kristen Stewart Set for American Riviera Award (Exclusive)

Kristen Stewart, the young but veteran actress who is popular with the public and beloved by film critics, will receive the American Riviera Award — which recognizes “actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema” — at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival in recognition of her body of work and Oscar-buzzed portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain‘s Spencer, the festival said Monday.

The 2022 edition of SBIFF will run from March 2-12. Stewart, 31, will participate in a conversation about her career — which includes notable roles in David Fincher‘s Panic Room (2002), the Twilight series (2008-2012) and Olivier Assayas‘ Clouds of Sils Maria (2015) and Personal Shopper (2016) — and receive the award on March 4.

“Seeing Stewart in Spencer is not a question of a star being born, for Kristen was already one, but rather witnessing one coming into her own as a major cinematic force,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement.

Previous recipients of the American Riviera Award include Delroy Lindo, Renée Zellweger, Viggo Mortenson, Sam Rockwell, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening, Sandra Bullock, Mickey Rourke, Tommy Lee Jones, Forrest Whitaker, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kevin Bacon and Diane Lane.