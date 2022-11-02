Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Duo, Jeremys Pope and Strong Among 8 Tapped for Virtuosos Award

Eight actors and actresses “whose noteworthy performances in [2022 films] have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue” will be 2023’s recipients of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Award, SBIFF announced on Tuesday.

The eight stars include Austin Butler (Elvis), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Nina Hoss (Tár), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection), Jeremy Strong (Armageddon Time), Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan (both Everything Everywhere All at Once).

An evening tribute that will feature both individual and group interviews with the honorees will be moderated for the 13th time by TCM host and Entertainment Weekly awards correspondent Dave Karger and take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, as part of the 38th edition of the film fest, which will run from Feb. 8-18.

“This year’s group of Virtuosos is unique in that they’ve all been performing for years and in some cases decades,” Karger said in a statement. “It’s an impressive bunch that proves you can have a breakout moment at any point in your career. I’m sure they’ll all have memorable and inspiring stories to tell.”

Previous recipients of the Virtuoso Award include Caitriona Balfe, Ariana DeBose, Jamie Dornan, Alana Haim, Ciarán Hinds, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Simon Rex, Saniyya Sidney, Riz Ahmed, Maria Bakalova, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Andra Day, Sidney Flanigan, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Zendaya, Awkafina, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, Florence Pugh, Taylor Russell, Claire Foy, Richard E. Grant, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, John David Washington, Timothee Chalamet, John Boyega, Mary J. Blige, Daniel Kaluuya, Kumail Nanjiani, Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali, Saoirse Ronan, Casey Affleck, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Dano, Chadwick Boseman, Rosamund Pike and Jared Leto.