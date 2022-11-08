Santa Barbara Film Fest: Cate Blanchett to Receive Outstanding Performer of the Year Award for ‘Tár’ (Exclusive)

Cate Blanchett, the revered Australian actress who has two Oscars to her name, has been tapped by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival to receive its Outstanding Performer of the Year Award in recognition of her critically acclaimed portrayal of a symphony orchestra conductor in Todd Field‘s film Tár.

Blanchett will be presented with the honor following a career-retrospective conversation — moderated by yours truly — at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre on the evening of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, as part of the fest’s 38th edition, which will run from Feb. 8-13.

The 53-year-old will become the first person to receive SBIFF’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award twice, having previously been presented it in 2014 in recognition of her performance in 2013’s Blue Jasmine. In 2008, the year after her performances in both Elizabeth: The Golden Age and I’m Not There, she was feted with the fest’s Modern Master Award.

SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement, “Cate Blanchett is an artist who has nothing left to prove; she is one of the most brilliant actresses ever – yet she keeps challenging herself and proving over and over again that she’s the most outstanding performer!”

Previous recipients of SBIFF’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award include Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Sacha Baron Cohen, Adam Driver, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron.