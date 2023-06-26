BAFTA Formally Announces Sara Putt as New Chair

The British Academy has unveiled Sara Putt as its newly-elected chair.

Behind the film and TV agency Sara Putt Associates for behind-the-camera talent and a well-respected agent, producer, executive producer and consultant in TV, Putt served as deputy chair since 2021 and has been activity involved in BAFTA for over a decade. She also sits on the advisory board of the British Film Commission and The Film & TV Charity board and was previously on the board of Women in Film and TV.

Putt takes over from Krishnendu Majumdar, whose three-year term as chair came to an end on Monday’s annual general meeting.

“I am deeply honored to succeed Krishnendu Majumdar as Chair of BAFTA,” she said. “During his tenure, BAFTA has seen growth and transition. Krish led the groundbreaking 2020 review with integrity, drive and openness, and as a result BAFTA has evolved as an academy and arts charity.”

Putt added that she intended to “continue listening to our membership, our stakeholders and our many beneficiaries,” and that she would use her experience as an agent to “steer the work BAFTA does to positively impact the careers of those we support.”

Like Majumdar, Putt will serve as chair for three years, with a deputy to be appointed in due course.

In his final message to members, Majumdar noted with pride the “seismic changes” BAFTA had made during his tenure, including the reopening of its London HQ following its redevelopment, the broadening of its membership, the formation of BAFTA North America and the hiring of Jane Millichip, its first new CEO in almost 25 years.

However, he said was “perhaps most proud” of the extensive review that took place in 2020 and was launched in response to that year’s film nominations that were highly criticized for their lack of diversity. The review led to some 120 changes to BAFTA’s awards campaigning, voting and membership.

“More importantly, it marked a cultural shift at BAFTA, from passive to proactive and progressive in tackling inequality,” Majumdar added. “I believe we responded to the lack of diversity in the nominations for the 2020 film awards candidly and constructively. Those tough sessions with contributors that informed the review from within our membership and across the industry was a watershed. We have embraced the review’s recommendations and we’re beginning to see their impact. Rather than a box-ticking exercise, it reflected a long–overdue shift in our industries to address all forms of underrepresentation and helped level the playing field so that all talent and all stories are seen and recognized on merit equally.”