Sarah Paulson to Star in, Executive Produce ‘Dust’ for Searchlight

Sarah Paulson is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller Dust.

Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the project penned by Crouse and set to start production in late August. The film will debut on Hulu in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced.

Dust will portray a mother trapped by increasing dust storms as she is haunted by past encounters and a threatening presence and takes extraordinary steps to protect her family. “Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement.

For Searchlight, Paulson previously starred in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave and Sean Durkin’s Martha Marcy May Marlene. Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing Dust, with Paulson also executive producing.

Paulson’s film credits include Warner Bros.’ Ocean’s 8, Aneesh Chaganty’s Run for Hulu and Todd Haynes’ Carol, appearing alongside Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. She is set to star in Bad Robot’s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir, Untamed.

She recently starred as Linda Tripp in FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, a role that earned her an Emmy nomination, and in the 10th installment of American Horror Story. Paulson will soon begin production on Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony and Olivier award-winning play, Clybourne Park, directed by Pam MacKinnon.

Paulson is represented by CAA.