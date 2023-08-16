Sarajevo Film Festival Cancels All Screenings for Bosnia and Herzegovina Day of Mourning Following Triple Murder-Suicide

The Sarajevo Film Festival canceled all screenings and social events on Wednesday, August 16, after the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared a day of mourning following a triple murder-suicide that has shocked the country.

The festival, which runs through August 18, suspended its program for the day. The festival also suspended screenings in partner cities Mostar and Tuzla. In place of screenings, organizers will hold a public discussion on the topic of “Femicide in Film, Television, and New Media” at the festival square in downtown Sarajevo.

The discussion will look at artistic and media representations of violence against women and will include filmmakers who have addressed the theme through their own work and social engagement, among them Aida Begić, Vanja Juranić, Kumjana Novakova, director Ademir Kenović, and the actress Nadine Mičić. Nebojša Jovanović will moderate the talk.

“We will observe the Day of Mourning with dignity, sending a message of Solidarity with all victims of violence against women,” the festival said in a statement posted on its website.

Bosnia and Herzegovina called for the day of mourning after a man in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac last week shot and killed his ex-wife, livestreaming the killing on Instagram. After killing her, the man went onto the streets of Gradacac and shot and killed a man and his son. According to news reports, he also wounded a police officer, another man and a woman at various locations in the town before taking his own life.

The Sarajevo Film Festival will resume regular programming on Thursday, Aug. 17.