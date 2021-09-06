Saudi’s Red Sea Film Festival Awards Funding to 14 Arab Features

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival — set to have its first edition this December — has revealed the recipients of its 2020-2021 funding program.

14 Arab filmmakers will receive production and post-production funding from the Red Sea Fund, unveiled earlier this year with a $10 million pot and aimed to support projects that require immediate financing to help “shine a light on important from exciting and emerging filmmakers from the Arab world,” according to organizers. This initial round is an accelerator to the official fund, for which some 650 projects are now being reviewed, with decisions to be announced in December.

The 14 fiction features and documentaries hail from Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Qatar, Iraq, Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco, with two already on the international festival circuit. The Sea Ahead, from Short Palme d’Or winner and Oscar-nominated director Ely Dagher, was presented as part of Cannes Directors’ Fortnight sidebar competition, while Jordanian writer and director Darin J. Sallam will premiere her debut feature Farha at the Toronto International Film Festival later this this month.

“Arab cinema continues to captivate audiences around the world with unique and authentic stories that showcase the extraordinary creative talent who bring to life the region’s rich cultural tapestry,” said Edouard Waintrop, artistic director of the Red Sea Film Festival. “Supporting films out of the traditional cycle gives us the means to develop and nurture Arab talent throughout the year and fund even more compelling projects.”

The full list of 14 films includes:

Farha, directed by Darin J. Sallam (Jordan, Sweden)

The Sea Ahead, directed by Ely Dagher (France, Lebanon, USA, Belgium, Qatar)

Communion, directed by Nejib Belkadhi (Tunisia)

Take Me To The Cinema, directed by Albaqer Jaafar (Iraq, Egypt)

Soula, directed by Salah Issaad (Algeria)

Quareer, directed by Ragheed Al Nahdi, Norah Almowald, Ruba Khafagy, Fatma Alhazmi, Noor Alameer (Saudi Arabia)

Life Suits Me Well, directed by Al Hadi Ulad-Mohand (Morocco, France)

Recovery, directed by Rashid Masharawi (Palestine)

Route 10, directed by Omar Naim (Saudi Arabia)

Basma, directed by Fatima Al-Banawi (Saudi Arabia, Egypt)

I Am Arze, directed by Mira Shaib (Lebanon)

Inshallah A Boy, directed by Amjad Alrasheed (Jordan)

The Arabic Interpreter, directed by Ali Kareem (Iraq, Germany, Qatar)

The Wind Also Sings, directed by Hadi Ghandour (Lebanon, Tunisia)