Savannah Film Fest: ‘Red Rocket’ Star Simon Rex Acknowledges “People Love a Comeback Story”

“I never considered myself an actor,” Simon Rex told The Hollywood Reporter during a conversation in front of an audience of Savannah Film Festival attendees this week following a packed Lucas Theatre screening of Sean Baker‘s Red Rocket. Rex plays a has-been porn star who returns to his hometown, and has been garnering best actor Oscar buzz. “I guess I was always insecure about it until this movie, which I’m so proud of.”

In terms of acting, the 47-year-old, who has also worked as a male model, an MTV VJ and a rapper, was heretofore best known for his work in three installments of the Scary Movie franchise. Neither those parts nor any others would have suggested that he had within him the sort of nuanced performance that he gives in Red Rocket. “I don’t think anyone saw this coming, myself included,” he acknowledged. “But Sean Baker saw it, and that’s all that matters.”

Last summer, during some of the darkest days of the global pandemic, Rex was “staring at the ceiling fan” in a small home he had recently bought in Joshua Tree National Park, a two-hour drive from Los Angeles. “It was me sort of taking a step out of Hollywood a little bit,” he reflected, “not quite quitting,” but beginning to entertain the possibility. Indeed, “It had been years since I really had people calling for auditions.”

Then, out of the blue, Baker rang. The Tangerine and Florida Project helmer asked Rex to put himself on tape, not loop in his agent or manager and drive directly to Texas within three days. There, in August and September 2020, with a 10-person crew, a $1 million budget, no rehearsal time and mostly non-actors shooting on 16mm, they told the story of a transactional “sociopathic narcissist” with “big dick energy,” as Rex describes Mikey Saber, who you can’t help but like. “I just tried to make him boyish and charming and maybe he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” the actor says.

It was unclear if the film would ever even see the light of days. “I had no expectations,” Rex admits. “As soon as it was done, it was kind of like, ‘All right, back to the pandemic and sitting in the desert, and I’ll believe it when I see it when this movie comes out.’ Like, ‘Did that really just even happen?’ The whole thing was crazy, and I’ve had my heart broken in this business so many times.” But sure enough, as the pandemic somewhat subsided, Red Rocket was invited to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it began amassing rave reviews, especially for its leading man.

“People love a ‘comeback story,’ if you want to call it that,” says Rex, quickly adding with characteristic humility and humor, “I don’t know if I’d ever made it enough to even make it a ‘comeback’!”