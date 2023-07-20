Tobin Bell Becomes Desperate Jigsaw Killer in ‘Saw X’ First-Look Image

Tobin Bell plays a terminal cancer-stricken, desperate Jigsaw killer John Kramer in a first look image released from Saw X, or the tenth installment of the Saw franchise from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures.

Bell will return as a twisted serial killer and Saw franchise staple to put his victims through more terror. The latest Saw film is set for a release on Sept. 29 in theaters.

The film’s producers have let fans in on storyline details for the upcoming pic. Set between the events of Saw I and Saw II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps.

Kevin Greutert is directing the latest project. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are hoping, with Bell’s return, to keep Saw fans guessing over all-new traps and a fresh mystery to solve. Bell, as the twisted serial killer Jigsaw in early Saw franchise films, kidnaps people whom he believes do not appreciate the value of life.

Jigsaw, revealed in earlier Saw films as the terminal cancer patient John Kramer, effectively puts his subjects through physical and psychological torture in a series of “tests” and “games” to see if they have the survival instincts necessary to stay alive.

The original film was directed by James Wan with the following sequels directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV), David Hackl (Saw V) and Greutert (Saw VI and Saw 3D).