‘Saw X’ Trailer: Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw Seeks Twisted Justice in New Deadly Game

Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw is back with an all-new twisted game filled with deadly puzzles and traps in Saw X.

The film’s new trailer, released Saturday, sees Jigsaw killer John Kramer travel to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his terminal cancer. But he quickly learns that the entire operation is a scam. “Of all the men to cheat, you picked John Kramer?” a voice can be heard saying at the beginning of the video.

Now, as the infamous serial killer seeks twisted justice for those who wronged him, he returns to work. Bell’s character says in the footage, “I still have a lot of work that needs to be done.”

With a new game in play, full of Jigsaw’s signature devious and deranged traps, the tables are now turned on the con artists. “It’s time to play a game,” the serial killer says. “You all pretended to cure me. But what I have planned for each of you is very real.”

The film from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures is set between the events of Saw I and Saw II. Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI and Saw 3D, returned to helm the tenth installment of the Saw franchise.

Bell also reprised his character for the upcoming movie after he originated the role in 2004’s Saw but died in Saw III. Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez and Octavio Hinojosa star in the latest film as well.

Saw X is set to hit theaters on Sept. 29. Watch the latest trailer below.