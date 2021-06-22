Scarlett Johansson to Receive American Cinematheque Honor

Scarlett Johansson has a date with American Cinematheque on Nov. 18.

The actress, who is prepping for the July 9 global launch of Black Widow, the standalone Marvel installment starring her character Natasha Romanoff from the Avengers, will be feted with the 35th American Cinematheque Award during the organization’s gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The honor puts her in esteemed company as she’ll join a list of prior honorees that includes Spike Lee, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Eddie Murphy, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Denzel Washington, Steve Martin, Samuel L. Jackson, and many more.

Acting since she was eight years old, the award comes to Johansson on the heels of a banner year for her in 2019 which included high-profile roles in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story, performances for which she earned Academy Award nominations for best supporting actress and best actress, respectively, at the 2020 Oscar telecast. Also that year, she appeared alongside her Avengers castmates in the box office phenomenon Avengers: Endgame.

“Scarlett Johansson’s career embodies the essence of the American Cinematheque Award,” stated board chair Rick Nicita. “Her immense talent has shone brightly from her movie debut as a child through her emergence as a megastar of blockbusters. She has acted in adventurous independent films with cutting-edge directors. She has starred in the most commercial of franchises. She has taken leading roles and supporting roles in movies budgeted big and small. Whenever she graces the screen with her luminous presence, the audience knows that they will see a dedicated artist at the height of her powers.”

After a breakout turns at age 10 in Manny & Lo and at age 12 in Robert Redford’s The Horse Whisperer, she went on to star in such films as Ghost World, Lost in Translation, Hail, Caesar!, The Jungle Book, The Avengers, Don Jon, Hitchcock, We Bought A Zoo, Iron Man 2, Match Point, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Other Boleyn Girl, The Spirit, Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Island, The Black Dahlia, The Prestige, The Nanny Diaries, The Man Who Wasn’t There, Infinity War, Lucy, Under the Skin, Ghost in the Shell, Isle of Dogs and Her, among others. She won a Tony Award for featured actress in a play for her Broadway debut in A View from the Bridge.