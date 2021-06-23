Scarlett Johansson and Disney Team for ‘Tower of Terror’

Scarlett Johansson is staying on the Disney ride. The actor, who has Disney and Marvel’s Black Widow due out in two weeks, is attached to produce Terror of Tower, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is penning the script for the project based on the Disney classic ride. Plot details are being kept under wraps and it is unclear if the Oscar nominee would act in the project as well. Johannson is producing via her These Pictures banner with Jonathan Lia.

Collider first reported the news.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror opened in 1994 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Flordia, with other Tower of Terror editions opening in Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, France’s Walt Disney Studios Park, and Tokyo DisneySea. The ride is known for ending with a terrifying drop. Tower of Terror was previously made into a 1997 TV movie starring Steve Guttenberg as a reporter investigating the case of a 1930s hotel where people mysteriously disappeared, with Kirsten Dunst playing his niece.

Disney has found past success with films based on its rides, with Pirates of the Caribbean spawning five films earning $4.5 billion combined. The Terror of Terror development comes as Disney prepares to unleash another ride feature. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, opens July 30.

Johansson and Cooley are repped by CAA.