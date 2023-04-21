Scarlett Johansson Says She’s Done With Marvel Films, Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn’t Rule Out a Return

The time of starring in Marvel films has come to an end for Scarlett Johansson.

During an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on The Goop Podcast, the two actresses reflected on their time starring in Marvel films and shared whether they’d return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Paltrow starred in 2008’s Iron Man as Pepper Potts and went on to reprise her role in the Iron Man sequels and Avengers films, while Johansson debuted as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, later starring in the Avengers films as well as 2021’s Black Widow.

“Doing Avengers was so much fun. I was like 26 years old. I was single, it was fun,” Johansson recalled of first starring in the films, describing it all as an “adult summer camp.” Paltrow shared the same sentiments, calling it “fun to be in something that resonated so deeply with people culturally.”

However, when Paltrow asked whether Johansson was done with Marvel, the actress confirmed the “chapter” has come to an end.

“I’m done,” Johansson said. “Chapter is over. I kind of did all that I had to do. Also, coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

When Paltrow credited Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for being “good at all that,” Johansson agreed. “He’s such a lover of cinema, storytelling. He really is a fan,” she said.

When Johansson asked whether Paltrow was herself done with Marvel films, Paltrow said she couldn’t rule out a return given her character never died. “I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me,” Paltrow said.

“I think you may come back at some point,” Johansson told Paltrow, to which Paltrow quipped, “Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great.”

“One-hundred percent, that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby,” Johansson added.

Johansson’s Black Widow died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but returned for the stand-alone prequel movie Black Widow.

The release of Black Widow was delayed amid the pandemic, but when the film was simultaneously released in theaters and on Disney+, the actress filed a lawsuit claiming that the film had been guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release when she signed her deal and alleged that her contract was breached when the film was released on the streaming service. The complaint also stated that Disney made no attempt to redo her deal. At the time, Disney countered that Johansson was paid $20 million for the film.

Johansson and Disney eventually settled the breach of contract lawsuit over her pay.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement at the time. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”