Scarlett Johansson Says Kevin Feige Was “Nervous” To Tell Her About Black Widow’s Demise

Scarlett Johansson remembers the phone call she got from Kevin Feige in which he revealed to her that Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, would die in Avengers: Endgame.

In an interview Friday with BBC Radio 1, the Marvel actor recalled the conversation with the president of Marvel Studios about the end of the line for her character and why it was important it happened.

“Kevin Feige called me, our boss at Marvel; I think he was nervous to tell me and sad about it, saying something along the lines of, ‘We all expected that there would have to be some big sacrifices,'” she said.

In Endgame, Natasha sacrifices herself in order for Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, to retrieve the Soul Stone on Vormir. The moment is one of the most emotional in any Marvel film.

“It didn’t surprise me that that was a choice that Nat would have made,” Johansson said. “I knew that she had to feel at peace with that decision and that she was doing it out of love. It had to feel like she was resolved in that decision and that decision was hers. And that it wasn’t something that was happening to her because so much of her life has happened to her.”

Johansson reprised her role as Natasha Romanoff in the newly released Black Widow, which hit theaters and Disney+ premiere access on Friday.

