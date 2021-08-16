Scarlett Johansson Joins Newest Wes Anderson Movie (Exclusive)

Scarlett Johansson is going from the worlds of Marvel to the world of Wes Anderson.

The Black Widow star is the latest big name to join the filmmaker’s new movie, currently before cameras in Spain.

The movie has the usual repertoire of Anderson thespians — Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton — but it also has high profile newcomers, Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks, among them. Rupert Friend is also on the roll call.

Plot details for the feature, which Anderson wrote and is directing, are being kept under wraps and Johansson’s character details were not revealed.

Anderson is expected to wrap shooting in late September, just in time to see the opening of his latest movie, The French Dispatch, in October via Searchlight.

This isn’t the first time Johansson has worked with Anderson, but it will be her first in front of the camera. She previously lent her voice for the auteur’s 2018 stop-motion animated picture, Isle of Dogs.

The actress, who scored double Oscar nominations in 2020 for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, is coming off of the superhero stand-alone Black Widow, which inspired a lawsuit against Disney that alleges that her contract was breached when the Marvel movie was released on Disney+ day-and-date.

She is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.