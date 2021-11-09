Ben Kingsley, Rob Delaney, Rachel Bloom, Patti LuPone Enroll in Netflix’s ‘School for Good and Evil’ (Exclusive)

Netflix’s upcoming YA feature adaptation The School for Good and Evil has added a bumper crop of new enrollees.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) have been cast in the fantasy film being directed by Paul Feig. The six join an already healthy school intake, with Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young and Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne already announced.

The School for Good and Evil is based on the bestselling 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, with David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns, Finding Neverland), Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party, Let It Snow) and Feig having adapted Chainani’s book into a screenplay.

Set in a Hogwarts-ish world of magic and homework, the story follows best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie), who are about to discover the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet the girls soon find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good, a mistake that could be the first clue to discovering who they really are.

The film — which was mostly shot around Northern Ireland and is due to hit Netflix some time in 2022 — is being produced by Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for their Roth/Kirschenbaum banner (the two were behind fantasy features such as Alice in Wonderland, Snow White and the Huntsman, Maleficent), alongside Jane Starz and, for Feigco, Feig and Laura Fischer. Exec producers include Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen and Chainani.

The School For Good and Evil — which was an instant New York Times bestseller — is the first of six in the series, which has now sold more than 2.5 million copies and been translated into 30 languages. The final book in the series, The School of Good and Evil: One True King, was released by HarperCollins in June 2020.

Bloom is repped by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels.