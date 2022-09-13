‘School for Good and Evil’ Trailer Teases Best Friends Battling It Out as Heroes and Villains in Paul Feig-Directed Fantasy Film

The new trailer for Netflix’s YA adaptation The School for Good and Evil sees best friends training to be future fairy tale heroes and villains in a magic-infused world.

But their intended fortunes are reversed when Sophie (Sophie Anne Caruso) is mistakenly dropped into the School for Evil, and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) wrongly lands in the School for Good. “If Sophie becomes evil, none of us survive,” Laurence Fishburne’s character says at one point as their world’s balance of good and evil is thrown off-kilter.

Agatha, meanwhile, pleads with a demonic Sophie, who no longer has princess ambitions. “I’m your best friend. Evil is controlling you!”

That lands Sophie and Agatha on opposing sides in an epic battle in the Netflix fantasy film directed by Paul Feig that also stars Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone and Rachel Bloom.

The School for Good and Evil, set for a global release on Netflix on Oct. 19, is based on the best-selling 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani.

The film — which was mostly shot around Northern Ireland — is being produced by Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for their Roth/Kirschenbaum banner (the two were behind fantasy features such as Alice in Wonderland, Snow White and the Huntsman and Maleficent), alongside Jane Startz, Feig and Laura Fischer.

Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi, Chainani and Patrician Riggen share the executive producer credits.