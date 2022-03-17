Scott Derrickson to Direct Action Love Story ‘The Gorge’ for Skydance

While he awaits the release of his latest horror movie, The Black Phone, Scott Derrickson isn’t sitting idle.

The filmmaker, who also counts Doctor Strange and Sinister among his credits, has come aboard to direct The Gorge for Skydance.

Logline details are being kept deep in the earth but Gorge is described as “a high-action, genre-bending love story,” per the company, which picked up the project as a spec script by Zach Dean, the scribe who originally wrote The Tomorrow War. Gorge was featured on the 2020 Black List, an annual listing of most liked unproduced scripts in Hollywood. Skydance picked it up that year and developed it internally.

Derrickson and his partners at production banner Crooked Highway, C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark, will also produce the feature, joining Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Dean and Adam Kolbrenner are also producers.

Derrickson earned a following for his smart horror and sci-fare. His latest is Black Phone, an adaptation of the Joe Hill short story and his first feature since 2016’s Doctor Strange. The buzz on the creepy movie and the performances of its stars — Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw — has been building since it played at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest. It opens June 24 via Universal.

He is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.