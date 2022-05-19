‘Fast X’: Scott Eastwood Returns to ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise (Exclusive)

Scott Eastwood is returning to the world of Fast and Furious.

The actor is set to reprise his role as Little Nobody in Fast X, the latest installment of Universal’s hard-driving multi-billion-dollar franchise that is currently shooting in London.

The high-wattage cast already has luminaries such as Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron and Brie Larson, along with franchise vets Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson and star Vin Diesel, who is also one of the producers. Alan Ritchson, star of the Amazon series Reacher, joined the production last week as one of the villains.

Eastwood appeared in Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment released in 2017. His character was a rule-following government agent who is frequently seen with his boss, Mr. Nobody, a shady manipulator played by Kurt Russell. It is unclear if Russell is returning to the franchise.

Louis Leterrier is directing Fast X, having replaced Justin Lin days after shooting had started. In addition to Diesel, producers include Neal Moritz, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare. Lin wrote the script with Dan Mazeau.

Eastwood’s franchise credits include Suicide Squad and Pacific Rim: Uprising, and he appeared opposite Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s thriller, Wrath of Man. He was last seen in Amazon’s ensemble comedy I Want You Back with Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

He is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment and Goodman Genow.