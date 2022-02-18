Scott Eastwood is looking back on a tense moment with Shia LaBeouf while filming the 2014 film Fury.

In an interview with Insider, published Friday, the actor reflected on filming David Ayer’s war drama alongside LaBeouf and Brad Pitt, including a tense moment that upset LaBeouf. In the script, Eastwood’s character has a moment in which he chews tobacco and spits on a war tank. However, after the actor spit on the tank, it led to a “volatile moment” with LaBeouf in which co-star Brad Pitt had to intervene.

“[LaBeouf] got mad at me and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of,” Eastwood told Insider.

Recalling the moment, Eastwood said, “I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set. It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a shitty work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

THR has reached out to LaBeouf’s rep for further comment.

“You got to put things in perspective,” Eastwood said. “This is make-believe, it’s fun, and at times it’s serious and you’re doing emotional work and you give people space to do that in, but everything has to have its parameters.”

In a 2014 interview with British GQ, Pitt had also opened up about the interaction, explaining that during filming, they all bonded with the tank. “And something happens – it becomes very personal. You know, that’s my tank,” he said.

“We were driving down the road, I’m in the turret, Shia is at the other turret, and Scott is on the back, spitting juice. And I’m starting to get pissed off, I’m starting to get hot, because this is our home, he’s disrespecting our home, you know? So I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, ‘You’re going to clean that shit up,'” Pitt recalled.

He added, “Shia clocks it, and you have to understand, we’ve been through severe boot camp already, we’ve been through a lot in this tank. Shia saw it and felt the same — he’s disrespecting our home. So Shia had the same reaction I did and started having some words.”

Pitt had also said he would later realize that Eastwood was “just doing as instructed in the script.”

When speaking of LaBeouf at the time, Pitt had described the actor as “one of the best actors” he’s seen: “He’s full-on commitment, man. He’s living it like no one else, let me tell you. I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of great actors. He’s one of the best I’ve seen.”