Scout Comics Launches Latinx Imprint

Scout Comics is launching a Latinx imprint in partnership with the indie Los Angeles prodction company Mucho Mas Media. The new brand, Chispa Comics, will tout its first title at New York Comic Con, with Attack at Acapulco: A Black Demon Tale available at the convention this week.

David Bowles (Clockwork Curandera), Hector Rodriguez III (El Peso Hero) and Javier Chapa (Blue Miracle) will oversee the imprint.

“We’re so grateful to be working with Scout and have always been huge fans of their mission, and are eager to help create and publish more comics that support and celebrate the voices and stories of the LatinX community,” said Javier Chapa, CEO of the newly formed Chispa.

Scout president James Haick III added of the partnership, “We here at Scout couldn’t be more excited about partnering with the amazing team at Mucho Mas Media. We can’t wait to share the exciting plans and titles we have coming out for Chispa. This is the beginning of something very special.”

The first title, Attack at Acapulco, takes place during the busiest season of the year, when things on the Mexican coast are not as they seem. Attack is rooted in the Mexican myth of the Black Demon, an ancient megalodon that guards nature for Tlaloc, the supreme Aztec god of rain, earthly fertility and water. Eisner-nominated scribe Sebastian Martinez-Kadlecik write the title, with pencils from Amazing Spider-Man artist Bruno Oliveira.

Other Chispa Comics titles in the pipeline include The Fantastic Flame, written by Alex Segura and Chantel Acevedo with art from Richard Ortiz; Thanks! from Romina by Giulie Speziani; the limited series Dial “F” for Foodie by Aaron Duran; Mashbone & Grifty by Oscar Garza and Pablo Esquivel; and Catrina’s Caravan, a horror anthology edited by David Bowles and Hector Rodriguez III.

In addition to touting Chispa, Scout Comics is bringing its new Andy Serkis co-created comic Eternus to New York Comic Con, which runs through Sunday.