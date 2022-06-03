Dermot Mulroney Joins Latest ‘Scream’ Horror Movie (Exclusive)

Dermot Mulroney, perhaps best known for starring with Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding, has closed a deal to join the cast of Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures’ latest Scream sequel.

The new outing is due to shoot this summer and follows the bloody success of the fifth installment, released in January and which grossed more than $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are among those returning to once again face the blade of the killer known as Ghostface, with Hayden Panettiere, who was one of the stars of 2011’s Scream 4, returning to the slasher movie series to reprise her character.

Plot details for the new feature are being kept under the cloak, but the companies said the new feature “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Bringing in some new blood to the franchise, Mulroney is said to be playing a cop. (Good luck with that job, pal.)

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are back as writers while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, from the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, return as directors.

Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers. Original Scream scribe Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

Mulroney has a long list of dramatic and romantic movie credits dating back into the late 1980s, but his biggest pop culture moment may be 1997’s Best Friend’s Wedding, in which he played a man engaged to a woman played by Cameron Diaz whose upcoming marriage is thrown into turmoil by his female best friend, played by Roberts.

Other credits include The Family Stone, David Fincher’s Zodiac, Park Chan-wook’s Stoker, and Insidious: Chapter 3. He had a stint on the recent USA action series Hanna, as well as gigs on The Righteous Gemstones and Arrested Development. He most recently starred in the Sam Raimi produced Columbia Pictures feature Umma opposite Sandra Oh.

Mulroney is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment.