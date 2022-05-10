‘Scream 6’: Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega Set to Return

A new Scream sequel is ready to make some noise.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega, all of whom starred in January’s horror hit, Scream, have signed on to return for the next installment, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday.

The movie released in January, the fifth installment of the slasher franchise created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven, was a reboot that took the name of its first movie. It introduced a new generation of teens who partner up with the original characters played by Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette in order to face off with a killer nicknamed Ghostface.

The creative team behind the reboot has already been prepping for this summer’s shoot. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick returned to co-write the screenplay while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, from a filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, are back as directors.

Plot details are being kept under the cloak but the companies said the new feature “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Shooting is due to occur this summer for a March 31, 2023 theatrical release.

Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers. Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

Scream, which was the first Scream movie since 2011’s Scream 4, generated over $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide when it hit theatres Jan. 12. The first movie was released in 1986.