‘Scream VI’ Filmmaking Team Radio Silence Tackling Horror Movie for Universal

Radio Silence, the horror-making team behind the recent Scream movies, has signed on to direct and produce a scary movie for Universal.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the untitled project with Radio Silence’s Chad Villella producing. Also producing are William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt of Project X Entertainment, who were the team’s partners on the Scream movies. Tripp Vinson, who worked with Radio Silence on their breakout hit, Ready or Not, is also producing.

Universal is keeping plot details in the coffin, but the project was at one point titled Dracula’s Daughter. That project centered on a group of kidnappers who abduct a band of young people, one of whom ends up being the titular character. Woe then befalls the kidnappers.

The script for the untitled project was written by Stephen Shields, with revisions by Guy Busick.

Universal is noting the project falls in the lane of such films as Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man and the upcoming Renfield, Adam McKay’s take on a Dracula side character — movies that provide “a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.”

(Dracula’s Daughter, incidentally, was a classic Universal horror movie produced in 1936 as a loose sequel to 1931’s Dracula.)

Jay Polidoro, Holly Goline, Kelly Cannon and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for the studio.

Radio Silence and Project X are coming off of the strong success of Scream VI, which Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directed, Project X produced, Radio Silence’s Villella executive produced and Project X’s Vanderbilt co-wrote. The film set a franchise record opening at the global box office and this weekend passed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. The movie is the team’s second Scream movie, after 2022’s Scream, the fifth installment which relaunched the franchise.

Radio Silence is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Johnson Shapiro.

Shield is repped by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and UTA, while Busick is repped by A3 Artists Agency, The Gotham Group and Jackoway Austen.