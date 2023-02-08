‘Scream 6’ Brings Scares Ahead of Super Bowl

Ghostface is invading the Super Bowl, with a new teaser trailer for Scream 6 arriving for the big game.

A year ago, the filmmaking team known as Radio Silence successfully relaunched the franchise with Scream, a film that introduced a number of new characters, who teamed up with legacy actors such as Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. It earned $140 million globally and propelled Scream in a new direction.

This time around, Cox returns along with Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Hayden Panettiere is also back for the first time since Scream 4 (2011). Scream 6 picks up with the key players leaving Woodsboro for New York, where they are stalked by a new Ghostface.

In the Super Bowl spot (below), which released early on Wednesday, Ghostface is seen terrorizing the main group in their new NYC home as they are told, “This isn’t like any other Ghostface.” The first look, which is just under one minute, shows returning original star Cox and ends with a scream from Ortega that echoes the one made famous by original star Campbell (who did not return for this sequel over salary disagreements).

Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving also star.

The franchise began in 1996 with the Wes Craven-directed hit that was written by Kevin Williamson. Last year’s Scream was the first in the series produced since the horror maestro’s death and the first he did not direct. It is known for skewering genre conventions, with the most recent installment taking on such issues as “elevated horror” and alluding to backlash over films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Radio Silence member Chad Villella, who is executive producing, previously told The Hollywood Reporter of the team’s sequel philosophy: “In order to make it special, you need to subvert things that have been established as the new rules and play outside of those parameters. Let’s break the rules now that we just re-created. And just go for it. I think you have to really go there.”

Also on Wednesday, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group announced a March 9 fan event ahead of the release, as it will be the first in the franchise to be released in 3D. Tickets for the fan event, now on sale, will get fans access to a 3D screening at participating theatres across the country and will include “special content” for the event.

“Scream fans are among the most loyal and passionate out there, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them this latest terrifying chapter like never before, in a visceral 3D format,” said Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson in a statement. “In this iteration, the Scream universe moves beyond Woodsboro and into New York City, and the Big Apple called for even bigger scares, surprises, and frightening turns. We can’t wait for fans to see what Ghostface has in store for them this time.”

A Project X Entertainment Productions and A Radio Silence Film, Scream 6 is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, and is based on characters created by Kevin Williamson. The movie is produced by William Sherak, Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein; and executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

Paramount and Spyglass release Scream 6 on March 10.