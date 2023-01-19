‘Scream 6’ Trailer Teases Hayden Panettiere’s Return and a “Different” Ghostface Stalking New York

Hayden Panettiere returns to the Scream franchise in the latest trailer for Scream VI.

The two-and-half-minute preview for the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett movie follows returning Scream 5 stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding as they try to escape a Ghostface promising that “There’s never been one like me,” before adding, “I’m something — different.”

Set in New York, the latest installment in the horror series takes the chase to subways, bodegas, old apartment buildings and high-tech underground shrines.

The newest peek at the film brings back something the teaser previewed — the group’s frightening Halloween altercation with Ghostface(s) on a subway train — but adds a deadly bodega altercation that seemingly takes Ghostface to new brazen heights.

Viewers also get a brief look at Panettiere, who is reprising her Scream 4 role as Kirby, the lone survivor of the high-body count Woodsboro Massacre Remake, who made a brief visual cameo in Scream 5.

Courteney Cox is also back as Gale, delivering much of the trailer’s action in a nail-biting, glass-smashing, bullet-flying fight sequence that sees her and Ghostface going head-to-head. Ultimately, the trailer promises an all-out fight between Scream 5’s returning class and a new cast of characters, which includes Dermot Mulroney.

Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving also star.

“I have a secret. I have a darkness inside of me. It followed me here and it’s going to keep coming for us,” Barrera’s Sam says in the trailer.

“We share a certain history,” Panettiere adds.

In addition to the YouTube trailer, an alternate cut of the preview was released on Twitter Thursday, featuring more blood and profanity.

This is unlike any other Ghostface. Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamVI – Only in theatres March 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/IAlhfc7j8X — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 19, 2023

Produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein with Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella and Courteney Cox serving as executive producers, Scream 6 is set to hit theaters March 10.