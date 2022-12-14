‘Scream 6’ Trailer Sees Ghostface Make New York Subway His Murderous Playground

Ghostface is heading to Brooklyn for some Halloween kills in one of the first looks at Scream 6.

In the one-minute teaser trailer for the upcoming slasher movie directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown return to the franchise, which now sees their characters — the four survivors of Scream 5 — trying to move on after leaving Woodsboro behind. But Ghostface isn’t ready to give up, as the teaser promises, with the four trapped on a 2 train heading into Brooklyn amid a sea of costumed New York subway riders.

Inside the crowded subway car, filled with excited chatter and several Ghostface costumes, the ding of the closing doors ups the anxiety for the group and signals the game is on. By the end of the teaser, it becomes less clear whether they’ll all make it to the next stop alive.

It’s a new chapter for the Scream franchise, written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, that will seemingly take Kevin Williamson’s classic slasher into terrorizing new territory.

Also joining the horror show are returning franchise stars Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving also star.

Not returning is Scream final girl Neve Campbell, who passed on returning to the franchise over pay. “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” she said in a statement back in June. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

In August, she expounded on the decision to not join the sixth installment, stating, “As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued. I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man.”

Scream 6 is being produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein. Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella and Courtney Cox are serving as executive producers.

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10, 2023.