‘Scream’ Star Melissa Barrera to Reteam with Radio Silence for Universal Monster Movie

Melissa Barrera is stepping back into the world of Radio Silence, the filmmakers who directed her in Scream (2022) and Scream VI. The actor will star in Radio Silence’s upcoming monster thriller for Universal, which was just announced earlier this week.

Details are wrapped up as tight as a mummy, but it is described as being akin to The Invisible Man and this week’s Renfield in that it will re-imagine one of Universal’s classic monsters. The title for the new project was at one point Dracula’s Daughter, which centered on a group of kidnappers who abduct a group of young people, among them, Dracula’s daughter.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct, with the filmmaking collective’s Chad Villella producing with William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment. Stephen Sheilds penned the script with Guy Busick revising a draft.

Barrera returned to star in Scream VI, which has become the top grossing film in the franchise’s history. The 2022 Scream, meanwhile, reintroduced the series to a new generation of audiences. She has the musical Carmen, opposite Paul Mescal, due out from Sony Pictures Classics on April 21, with previous credits including In The Heights. Barrera is repped by WME, Sugar23 and attorneys Tara Kole and Danny Passman.

Deadline first reported the news.