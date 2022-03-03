‘Borderlands’ Producer PictureStart Joins Script2Comic Contest

Past Script2Comic winners 'She Bites' aka Vampire's Babysitter by Hedwig Hale (grand prize 2020) and 'Charm City' by Josh Eisierike (first prize 2020)

PictureStart, the production company with upcoming credits including Lionsgate’s Borderlands and Universal’s animated Strays, is joining the Script2Comic contest as a sponsor.

Script2Comic gives screenwriters the opportunity to turn their work into a comic book or graphic novel, and also aims for scripts to become optioned for film or TV. Royce Reeves-Darby, PictureStart’s VP of production, will oversee this year’s contest for the company.

“What’s most exciting about a partnership like this is that we have a chance to push our ‘discovery of voice’ focus one step further, helping talented creatives build out universes populated by truly unforgettable characters who are discovering their places in those worlds,” said Reeves-Darby in a statement.

PictureStart founder and CEO Erik Feig will be among the judges of the contest, along with Jonathan Kadin, former evp of production at Columbia Pictures; Jamie Iracleanos of Ghost House Pictures; former Focus Features president Josh McLaughlin; Chispa Comics’ David Bowles; former longtime CAA agent Jon Levin; and Cabin Fever producer Lauren Vilchik.

Returning sponsors include publisher Scout Comics, the management company Mosaic (known for Step-Brothers and Talladega Nights), Motor Content (which produced The Founder and Knightfall) and Thunder Comics.

Comic Impressions will print the winning comic series, with Scout Comics distributing it in North American comic shops and book stores. Winners will receive a slabbed copy of their work from CGC, the service which authenticates the condition of comics. An adaptation of last year’s winner, Heard, is now in development at Mosaic.

The contest opens March 5, with a June 5 deadline. Information on how to enter is on the contest’s website.

“Most people don’t realize how many of their favorite films and television shows started as comic books: classics like Road to Perdition, The Mask, Men in Black, and new hits like Extraction, The Old Guard, The Boys and Umbrella Academy,” said Scout Comics’ chief creative officer Don Handfield, founder of the Script2Comic Contest. “We hope to continue that tradition through our work, alongside a powerhouse partner like Erik Feig’s PictureStart.”