Seal Team 6 Movie ‘Fearless’ in the Works from ‘American Underdog’ Banner (Exclusive)

The Erwin Brothers’ Kingdom Story Company banner has acquired the rights to Eric Blehm’s book Fearless, with Jason Hall to pen the film’s screenplay and Andrew Erwin to direct.

The film will adapt Blehm’s 2012 book about Seal Team 6 commando Adam Brown, a Navy soldier who overcame struggles, including drug addiction and jail time, to become a member of the elite Navy Seal team best known for killing Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan.

Hall’s earned an Oscar nomination for penning American Sniper and most recently wrote Gran Turismo for Sony Pictures. Kevin Downes will join Andrew Erwin in producing the feature set on the front lines of the Navy Seals’ battle in Afghanistan, along with Mark Ciardi and Jon Erwin.

Kingdom Story Company — the banner founded by brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin and the team behind faith-based box office hits like I Can Only Imagine and I Still Believe — has a distribution deal with Lionsgate.

“We are tremendously honored to bring this story to life, and I can’t think of a better person to write this than Jason Hall. We are all honored by the trust the Brown family has placed in us to tell this story” Andrew Erwin said in a statement.

Andrew Erwin and his brother Jon previously directed American Underdog, I Still Believe and I Can Only Imagine, among others. Fearless is published by Penguin Random House.

“This film is right in Andy’s wheelhouse. Fearless will not only take you behind enemy lines with Seal Team 6, but into the heart and soul of one man and how he found the strength to step up,” Downes added in his own statement.

Brown, who turned to the Navy Seals to turn his life around, died in battle in March 2010 while on a mission in Afghanistan to kill or capture a major Taliban leader.

“We are so blessed that such an amazing team will bring Adam’s story – as told in Fearless – to the big screen. His legacy is in good hands,” Kelley Brown, who was married to Adam Brown, said in a statement.