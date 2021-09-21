Sean Astin, Ali Larter, Madison Wolfe Join ‘The Man In The White Van’ Thriller

Stranger Things star Sean Astin, Ali Larter and Madison Wolfe are set to star in the true-crime thriller The Man in the White Van.

The ensemble cast for writer, director and producer Warren Skeels’ suspense pic includes Brec Bassinger, Skai Jackson, Gavin Warren and Julianne Arrieta. Based on a true story set in the family town of Brooksville, Florida, in 1974, The Man in the White Van centers on an ominous white van that begins stalking a young girl prone to exaggeration.

Her parents’ disbelief of her fear of being followed leads to a terrifying Halloween nightmare. Astin’s film and TV credits include Guillermo Del Toro’s The Strain, 24 and both directing and producing the short film Kangaroo Court.

Larter’s credits include recurring roles on ABC’s The Rookie, Fox’s Pitch and ABC’s Splitting Up. Wolfe is set to play the lead role in Annie and previously starred in The Conjuring 2, I Kill Giants and True Detective.

The Man in the White Van is executive produced by Gary Kompothecras and Lawrence Najem, while the producer credits are shared by Terri Lubaroff and Anne Marie Gillen. The indie movie is co-written by Sharon Y. Cobb and co-produced by Mike Page and Arlie Day.

The project marks the first collaboration between financier Garrison Film and Legion M, and will be the first-ever production from Garrison Film’s innovative new film financing entity.

The film deal was negotiated by Terri Lubaroff of Legion M and Anne Marie Gillen of Garrison Film. XYZ Films will be handling global sales.