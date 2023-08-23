Sean Penn Reveals Trailer for His Ukraine-Russia War Documentary ‘Superpower’

The first trailer has been released for Sean Penn’s upcoming war documentary Superpower, which chronicles Ukraine’s battle for independence against an invading Russia.

The Oscar-winning actor and longtime political activist made seven trips to Ukraine during the past two years for the project, which was co-directed by Penn and Aaron Kaufman. Filming started months before the war began in late 2021, with Penn journeying to Ukraine to learn more about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The film includes Penn venturing to the battle’s front lines and captures the moment when the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was first attacked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bombs in February 2022.

“We set out to tell a lighthearted tale of this comedic actor who had been elected President of Ukraine and instead became witness to a historic leader and his country’s war for freedom,” Penn said. “When you step into a country of such incredible unity, you realize what we (in the United States) have all been missing.”

“What makes this film extraordinary is the immersive nature of Penn’s journey…” says Susan Zirinsky, president of production company See It Now Studios. “Being in the president’s bunker the night of the invasion to speak firsthand with Zelensky whose country has been facing down the bloodiest invasion in Europe since World War II, Penn appreciated the extraordinarily historic weight of this moment and understood, from that moment on, the world had changed.”

According to the film’s official description, “Superpower presents Zelensky as a leader stepping up to embrace his country’s destiny. Overnight, he became the most significant wartime leader of the modern era. This one-time actor turned president is leading his country in conflict with a nuclear superpower, becoming a crucible of history. Amid moments of levity, inspiration and on-the-ground storytelling, the film shows that Ukraine’s superpower lies in the strength of its leader, its people and ultimately its heart.”

In addition to interviewing Zelensky, Penn speaks with veterans from Russia’s 2014 invasion (when Russia annexed Crimea), a widow who lost her husband at Maidan, musicians in Kyiv bracing themselves for Putin’s attacks and key political players. Penn also visited people whose homes and families are destroyed and meets several soldiers — including women becoming snipers and children who are “training to defend their country.” He also talks to top Ukrainian, Polish and U.S. government officials.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been considered the biggest threat to peace and security in Europe since the end of the Cold War and marked the largest European invasion since World War II. According to The New York Times, the invasion has resulted in the death of 70,000 Ukrainians — including more than 9,000 civilians — with Russian military forces losing nearly 300,000.

The war has been in the news cycle this week in the wake of the Maui wildfires, as some prominent conservatives have questioned U.S. aid to Ukraine, comparing a $700 payout being received by Maui residents to the billions spent helping Ukraine. This criticism has itself been criticized, however, as the $700 does not reflect the totality of the federal aid that will go to Maui, which is still in its early stages (here’s a break down of that topic via Newsweek).

Superpower was previously previewed as a work in progress at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film was financed by Fifth Season and Vice News. The completed film will premiere on Paramount+ on Monday, Sept. 18.