Searchlight Giving Three Movies Straight-to-Hulu Summer Releases

Searchlight Pictures is sending another three movies — Fire Island; Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; and Not Okay — straight to Hulu.

As Searchlight gets deeper into streaming with Hulu originals, Andrew Ahn’s rom-com Fire Island, a modern gay take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that stars Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho, will debut on Hulu on June 3 and internationally on Disney+.

Sophie Hyde’s sex comedy Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, will hit Hulu on June 17. Searchlight acquired the U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as it bowed at Sundance and with an eye to an exclusive streaming run on Hulu in the U.S. market.

And Not Okay, directed and written by Quinn Shephard and starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien, will reach Hulu on Aug. 5 and also stream internationally on Disney+ as a Star Original.

Disney-owned Searchlight as a specialty label has increasingly sent titles from its movie pipeline to Hulu as a sister brand to the family-friendly Disney+ as it becomes a home for more adult fare from Disney brands.

Earlier, Searchlight picked up Fresh, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, ahead of its Sundance debut and set a March 4 release date on Hulu. Searchlight also gave Chloé Zhao’s Oscar winner Nomadland a hybrid release in theaters and on sister company Hulu at the height of the pandemic and amid widespread theater closures.