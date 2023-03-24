Searchlight Sets Release Date for Jonathan Majors Bodybuilding Drama ‘Magazine Dreams’

Searchlight Pictures has set a year-end release date for the Jonathan Majors-starring bodybuilder drama Magazine Dreams.

Writer-director Elijah Bynum’s feature will hit theaters on Dec. 8, 2023, at the height of the awards season when Majors would be in the running for a best actor nomination. Magazine Dreams earned strong reviews when it bowed at Sundance, after which Searchlight picked up the feature.

Majors plays Killian Maddox, a man determined to make it in the world of bodybuilding even as he faces a number of struggles, from dealing with feelings of alienation to anger issues, and looking after his ailing grandfather.

Bynum wrote and directed the feature. He previously made Hot Summer Nights, starring Timothée Chalamet and Maika Monroe, which was released by A24 after a South by Southwest debut.

Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige and Mike O’Hearn also star in Magazine Dreams, which is produced by Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy and Jeffrey Soros. The film earlier hit the Black List and was a major acquisition title at Sundance, where CAA handled the sale of the domestic rights.