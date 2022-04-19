Searchlight Sets Release for Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘The Menu’

Mark Mylod’s The Menu, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, and set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, is set to be released in theaters on Nov. 18.

The long-gestating film is headed to a Thanksgiving season launch at the multiplex. Searchlight Pictures is behind the feature, which will reunite multiple members of the creative team behind the HBO series Succession.

The Menu also stars Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang and John Leguizamo.

The dark comedy follows a couple, played by Taylor-Joy and Hoult, who travel to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. McTeer plays a food critic.

Director Mylod played a key role in the success of HBO’s Succession series. Adam McKay, who executive produced Succession, produced The Menu.

Succession writer Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script. McKay will produce via his Hyperobject Industries banner, along with Betsy Koch. DanTram Nguyen, Katie Goodson-Thomas and Zahra Phillips oversaw The Menu for the studio.