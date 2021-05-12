Robert De Niro to Play Sebastian Maniscalco’s Dad in Comedy ‘About My Father’

Robert De Niro will play the titular dad in Lionsgate comedy About My Father, the feature film vehicle for popular comic Sebastian Maniscalco.

The story, loosely based on the stand-up’s own life story, follows Sebastian as he tells his old-school Italian immigrant father that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, and Salvo (De Niro) insists on crashing a weekend with her parents. A culture clash and hilarity ensues.

De Niro and Maniscalco, who wrote the screenplay for the film with Austen Earl, previously worked together on Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Laura Terruso, who was behind hit Netflix YA film Work It, will direct. Depth of Field’s Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Andrew Miano will produce, with Judi Marmel joining as executive producer. James Myers and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing production for the studio.

De Niro, repped by CAA and Grubman Shire, is set to reteam with Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon, which co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and is set up at Apple. The Oscar winner is also set to reteam with director David O. Russell for his latest feature, which stars Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Christian Bale and a massive ensemble of Hollywood talent.