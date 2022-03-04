See Sebastian Stan as a Knife Wielding Dancer in ‘Fresh’ Audition Video

Sebastian Stan has some killer moves.

To coincide with the debut of his latest film, the thriller Fresh, Sebastian Stan just posted the audition video he sent to director Mimi Cave that helped him land a lead role opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones. The film follows a young woman, Noa, who is increasingly fed up with app-based dating. In short order, she meets a charming man, Steve, in real life at the grocery store, and they fall for one another. Twist: Noa is soon shocked to learn that Steve has a disturbing appetite (and side business) for human flesh.

He also has a passion for ’80s pop music and the film features memorable scenes of him dancing in the kitchen alone and with Noa. Stan knew how important the dancing sequences were to Cave so he took it upon himself to record the clip as a way to erase any doubts.

“I met with Mimi and we hit it off and talked a lot about where to take this thing,” he explained. “It seemed we had similar ideas and she had a very specific point of view. The dance sequences were a big concern for her and just in case she had any doubts that I could do it, I recorded myself in this video.”

But as it turns out, Stan had already landed the lead role by the time he sent in the clip, he just didn’t know it yet. Cave told THR at last night’s Hollywood premiere that she and the producers had settled on Stan as their leading man and were about to make him an offer when the clip landed in their inbox. “He sent in the video dancing in the kitchen with a steak knife and I was like, ‘OK, we made the right choice.'”