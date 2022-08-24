×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Paramount+ Says ‘Secret Headquarters’ Is Its Most-Watched Movie Launch, But Offers No Numbers

Like many other streamers, Paramount+ doesn't offer viewership data in making such claims.

'Secret Headquarters' starring Owen Wilson.
'Secret Headquarters' starring Owen Wilson. Courtesy of Hopper Stone/Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ today announced Wednesday that Secret Headquarters was its most-watched original movie in the first seven days since debuting exclusively on the streamer Aug. 12.

The claim was made, however, without offering any numbers. Like most streamers — Netflix is an exception — Paramount+ does not disclose viewership data publicly.

Starring Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It was originally intended for theaters but was instead sent straight to Paramount+ as a way to entice new subscribers, as well as keep existing customers satisfied.

Related Stories

Zoe Saldana in James Cameron's 2009 'Avatar.'
Movie News

'Avatar' Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for Theaters

'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero'
Movie News

Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus Debut

Secret Headquarters has rocketed to superhero status on Paramount+ as a must-watch summer family film, breaking the viewership record for an original movie in the first week of release,” said Domenic DiMeglio, executive vp and chief marketing officer of Paramount Streaming.

The action summer family film also stars Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Michael Peña, Abby James Witherspoon, Kezii Curtis and Jessie Mueller.

Secret Headquarters is presently available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will be launching later this year in additional international territories where the streamer is available.

Other Paramount+ original movies have included Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin and Beavis and Butt-Head do the Universe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad